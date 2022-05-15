Photos as Soludo visits Nnamdi Kanu, speaks on his condition

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has visited the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria confirmed the development on his social media handles on Saturday.

Soludo said the visit took place on Friday.

A note, written to accompany the photographs, reads: “I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Friday, 13th May, 2022 to felicitate with him and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South East.

“He was in very high spirits and we had quality and frank discussion in a very convivial atmosphere.

“He expressed sadness over what he described as ‘sacrilegious killings’ of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless ‘sit at home’ perpetuated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB.

“He assured that if the opportunity arises, he will be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace.

“Together, we shall restore peace, security and prosperity in Anambra and the Southeast.

“It is well indeed!”