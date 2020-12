The daughter of Senator Smart Adeyemi got married on Saturday in Abuja.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi; Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi; Senator Tolu Odebiyi; Senator Ifeanyi Uba; Senator Francis Fadahunsi; and Senator Aliyu Sabi.

Adeyemi is representing Kogi West Senatorial District.