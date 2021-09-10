Photos as Senators storm UK for Tinubu

The representative of Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, and other Senators on Friday visited the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in London, United Kingdom.

Tinubu had been out of the country for about one month, with several prominent Nigerians having visited him.

Among those who had visited him was President Muhammadu Buhari.

Those in the company of Abiru on Friday were Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Adeola Solomon, Adelere Oriolowo and Mohammed Sanni.