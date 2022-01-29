Photos as Senate President, Governors, Dangote, others storm IGP’s son’s wedding

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, was at the head of a list of dignitaries that attended the wedding fatiha of the son of the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman Baba.

The colourful wedding Fatiha took place on Friday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, in the palace of the Shehu on Borno.

Among others in attendance were the Governors of Borno, Jigawa and Yobe States, Prof. Babagana Zulum, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar and Mai Mala Buni; Business Mogul, Aliko Dangote; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; and Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi.

A reception followed the wedding Fatiha at the Borno State Government House on Saturday.