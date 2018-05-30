Photos as Saraki pays surprise visit to Super Eagles

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday evening paid a surprise visit to the camp of the Super Eagles in Abuja.

The visit, which came after members of the team were taught how to create wealth at a seminar organised by the Nigeria Football Federation, excited the players and coaches.

The visit is coming ahead of the hosting of the Super Eagles by President Muhammadu Buhari and their friendly against the Three Lions, the national team of England.

The Eagles are due to meet Buhari at 10am in the Presidential Villa before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting, while the friendly match against England holds on Saturday.