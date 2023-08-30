Photos as Sanwo-Olu meets with Obasa, GAC members, APC Chairman

Photographs have emerged of a meeting the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had with the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and other critical stakeholders in the state and All Progressives Congress.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Assembly refused to confirm 17 of the Governor’s 39 commissioner-nominees.

That was at a time Sanwo-Olu was away on different functions in Rwanda and Morocco.

According to available information, he returned to Nigeria on Tuesday, leading to the meeting with the critical stakeholders on Wednesday.

Among those at the meeting were the State Chairman of the APC, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, and members of the Governance Advisory Council of the state.

The members of the GAC present included Cardinal Odunmbaku, Otunba Henry Ajomale, Sarah Sosan, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and Dr. Abayomi Finnih.

The meeting was held at the Lagos House, Marina.