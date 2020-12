The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has continues his daily workout despite being in isolation after testing positive to COVID-19.

Photographs obtained on Sunday showed the Governor walking.



Sanwo-Olu on Saturday was confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Initial information had it that the governor had on Friday gone into isolation following a positive test result of one of his aides.

Sanwo-Olu’s status was confirmed on Saturday.