The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has extended his magnanimity to Muslims during a service on Sunday in his Lagos church.

During the service, Muslims were given some palliative materials that included food items such as garri, rice and cash as a way to give succour to their needs for the Ramadan period.

Today, being the first Sunday of the month, was also a time to give out food items to his church members as it has been a culture on every first Sunday of the month to provide food items and cash gifts to members of his church.

According to reports, more than 1,000 Muslims and church members benefitted from this massive philanthropic act by the man of God who has been in the business of always giving back to the society.

Some of his benevolent acts included gifts of cars to journalists, gift of over 100 tricycles to church members, gift of JAMB and WAEC forms, empowering widows, paying house rents of some church members, to mention a few.

Apart from being a prophet whose prophecies come to pass regularly, Primate Ayodele has chosen a path of ministry which Jesus Christ passionately preached about giving to the needy.