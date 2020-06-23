The Nigeria Police has sealed the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

The action was carried out as members of the party’s National Working Committee were arriving at the secretariat.

They were thus denied denied access into the building.

The sealing of the secretariat comes days after a major leadership crisis hit the party, with as many as four persons being touted as national chairman of the APC.

However, staff of the party were later allowed into the secretariat.

Newsmen covering the party, who were initially denied access, were also allowed in.

But about two hours later, the security personnel attached to the Secretariat asked everybody to leave.