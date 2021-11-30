Photos as police parade 32 suspects for rape, kidnapping, other offences

The Nigeria Police has paraded 32 suspects for various offences ranging from rape to kidnapping, armed robbery, conspiracy, cattle rustling and culpable homicide.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, paraded the suspects on Monday in Abuja.

The suspects were paraded by Mba at the operational base of the Special Tactical Squad, Guzape area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Recovered from the suspects were 18 AK 47 rifles, assorted arms, more than 400 ammunition, drugs, and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp among others.

