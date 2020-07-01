The Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Ede Ayuba, has ordered detectives to go after armed hoodlums that launched a violent attack on facilities at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

Ayuba, who gave the order on Wednesday during a visit to the centre to assess the extent of damage, said the perpetrators, believed to be sponsored political thugs, would not go unpunished.

A statement issued by the Spokesman of the Police Command in the state, DSP Aya Williams, said the Commissioner had directed his deputy in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department to head the team of investigators.

He assured the staff of the hospital of the readiness of the police to guarantee the safety of their lives and property.

Ayuba enjoined members of the public to go about their lawful activities and supply any information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing suspects.