Photos as Osinbajo, Tinubu, Lawan, others hit Bauchi for Minister’s daughter’s wedding

Several political gladiators on Saturday stormed Bauchi, Bauchi State for the wedding of Fatima Zahra, daughter of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

President Muhammadu Buhari, from Abuja, sent words of wisdom and encouragement to the Minister’s daughter, a Lawyer.

Among dignitaries physically present at the wedding were the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Others included the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu; Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum; and Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

