Photos as Osinbajo storms Owo for victims of terrorists attack

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has visited Owo in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State to sympathise with victims of the terrorist attack on Sunday.

Recall that terrorists attacked St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church as mass ended, killing over 50 persons, including children.

On Monday, Osinbajo visited the scene of the attack in company with the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

He also visited the Olowo of Owo, Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, to sympathise with him.

The Vice President delivered the message of President Muhammadu Buhari to Oba Ogunoye and Governor Akeredolu.