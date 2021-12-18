Subscribe
Photos as Osinbajo, Lawan, others storm Katsina for Yusuf Buhari

Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari, was on Saturday turbaned as the Talban Daura in Katsina State.

He was turbaned with several dignitaries, led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Senate President Ahmed Ladan, present.

L-R: Emir Of Daura, Dr. Umar Farouk Umar; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Governor of Katsina State, Bello Masari; Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari; and Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in a handshake with Yusuf Buhari.

L-R: Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

