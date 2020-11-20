The photograph of the representative of Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, standing in front of an Access Bank Automated Teller Machine as he was about to carry out a transaction has attracted a lot of attention from Nigerians.

In the viral photo, the Chief Whip and 2014 Forbes rated Billionaire was pictured without his retinue of security and personal aides on the queue, while he waited for his turn to use the machine.

Unlike many of his colleagues, Kalu’s humility seems to be top notch for someone with a high profile.

Recall, The Eagle Online earlier reported that Kalu expressed his interest to purchase a 35 per cent stake of English Football Club, Arsenal.