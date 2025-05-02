Photos as Ooni of Ife visits Jonathan in Bayelsa home

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has paid what many termed a surprise visit to the home of a former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

The former president revealed this in a terse statement on Friday on his X handle, which was backed by photographs of the visit.

Dr. Jonathan said in the statement: “I was deeply honored to host the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ọjájá II, at my home in Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

“His royal visit and gracious support reflect the enduring unity and mutual respect between our people, a powerful reminder of the importance of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic groups.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the Ooni and his esteemed entourage for the visit and the royal gifts, which are true symbols of our rich heritage and culture.”

