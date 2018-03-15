FeaturedLife and Style

Photos as Olota of Ota visits Ooni, Alaafin

By The Eagle Online

The newly-elected Olota of Ota in Ogun State, Oba Adeyemi Obalanlege, has commenced visits to prominent Yoruba monarchs ahead of his installation.
The Oba on Wednesday visited the Ooni of Ife, Oonirisa Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, in their palaces in Ife, Osun State and Oyo in Oyo State.

