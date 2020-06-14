The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday stormed Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, for a meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike, preparatory to his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The meeting is coming a day after the All Progressives Congress finally sealed the fate of Obaseki flying the flag of the party for the upcoming Edo State governorship election.

The party’s Appeal Committee on the Edo State governorship primaries on Saturday confirmed the disqualification of Obaseki from the contest.

The Screening Committee had earlier disqualified the governor.

The meeting in Port Harcourt was held at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

There had been indications that Obaseki will defect to the PDP once he is denied the ticket of the APC.