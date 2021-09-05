Photos as Obasanjo, Sanwo-Olu, others join Mother Ajayi today to commission church edifice

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will play host to an array of guests today as he joins prayerful woman of God, Rev. Mother Abimbola Esther Ajayi, at the opening of the magnificent Love of Christ Generation Church (C&S) Cathedral in Lagos.

The imposing and unmistakable edifice is located on Water Corporation Drive in Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Others expected at the opening ceremony scheduled to commence at midday but with activities beginning from 9am include former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Pastor Enoch Adeboye and wife, Pastor Folu; Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; Chief Rasak Okoya; Prince Samuel Adedoyin; Dr. Solomon Adegboyega Alao; Rev. Pastor Mobiyina Oshoffa; Dr. Samuel Ayokunle, President, Christian Association of Nigeria; and Ovation Publisher, Bashorun Dele Momodu.

Mother Ajayi had revealed at a media parley a fortnight ago that the edifice, which took four years to complete, was built by the construction giant, Cappa D’Alberto Plc.

The Cathedral has a 4,000-seater Main Church Hall, 3,000-seater gallery, printing press, tailoring section, swimming pool, gym and a 3000-capacity event centre.