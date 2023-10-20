Photos as new EFCC Chair resumes, unveils vision

The newly-appointed Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has assumed office.

He resumed on Thursday with a clear-cut agenda of repositioning and refocusing the EFCC for optimal effectiveness.

The EFCC boss, who stepped into the corporate headquarters of the Commission at 10:45am, inspected a guard of honour and immediately went into a meeting with the management staff.

At the meeting, where handover notes were delivered to him by the former Acting Chairman, Abdulkarim Chukkol, Olukoyede warmed up to the staff and unfolded his agenda of reform and rejuvenation of the works of the Commission.

The agenda revolves around clearer and robust pursuit of the mandate of the EFCC, creating atmosphere for transparency and accountability in governance, emphasising preventive strategies in fighting corruption, total adherence to the rule of law and better welfare packages for staff of the Commission.

He said: “We need to address the focus of our mandate.

“We should use the Commission to drive economic development.

“Why are we fighting crimes?

“It is for the system to thrive, for the economy to grow, for the society to get better.

“Therefore, our focus should be geared towards developing the nation for greater benefits.”

On professionalism, the EFCC boss said: “We are going to drive professionalism in discharging our duties in line with the rule of law.

“The rule of law is going to be our guiding light.

“We are going to drive EFCC to a place that when you see EFCC personnel, you will see a touch of professionalism.

“We are also going to be involved more in prevention, because it is better to save money for the government than to spend money in prosecution.”

Olukoyede particularly stressed the supremacy of the rule of law in the works of the Commission, pointing out: “The EFCC is a creation of the law.

“Its Act is a legal instrument.

“This means that all our activities should be in line with the rule of law.

“There is nothing we are going to do that will be at variance with the law.”

Olukoyede called on staff of the Commission to eschew dichotomies, narrowness and disloyalty to themselves, the EFCC and the nation, stressing that, the EFCC is legally equipped to be at the forefront of fighting all shades of economic and financial crimes.

He promised a level playing field, equal opportunities for career progression and a more rewarding welfare package.

He said: “My priority is to enhance staff welfare.

“We will build on what we have done before and there are prospects that we will do better things for every staff of the Commission.”

The Chairman also called for greater commitment to integrity, diligence, industry and visionary drives in the course of professionalism, promising that staff will be treated according to their level of resourcefulness.

Earlier, in his handover speech, Chukkol appreciated members of staff and management for their support during his time in office, while congratulating the Chairman on his “well-deserved appointment”.

He said: “Indeed, I found myself privileged to witness history as it unfolds into the new leadership that takes up the affairs of our great institution.”

He particularly thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for trusting him with the leadership of the EFCC in the four months he held sway as an Acting Chairman.

He said: “We are grateful to the President for picking one of us, someone who has invested time and intellect in building the Commission to lead us at this time.

“Being not new to the system, I have no doubt the Executive Chairman will do well.”

Chukkol urged Olukoyede “to strive to preserve and strengthen the reform and processes of the past few years that has brought some professional satisfaction to personnel of the Commission”.

The Chairman later took a facility tour of the corporate headquarters of the Commission.