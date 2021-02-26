The Nigerian Air Force on Thursday in Abuja buried its personnel who died in the Beechcraft King Air B350i crash on February 21.

The officers were buried in the National Military Cemetery, Karonmajigi, Airport Road, Abuja.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, said the officers had paid the supreme price in the service to the nation.

Amao said: “I stand here today bearing my personal grief as well as the entire NAF and the country as we lay to rest the remains of our fallen colleagues while in active duty to the service of their fatherland.

“I must confess that even at this moment, NAF is still in palpable shock and grieving very deeply upon this loss of our gallant and courageous heroes.”

Amao said their death was in connection with the concerted efforts to secure the release of the staff and students abducted from the Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State that the Officers died.

He said the death of the officers and airmen should spur all Nigerians to relentlessly expose and fight crimes.

He said: “We must throw everything that we have into this fight to ensure that our departed colleagues did not die in vain.

“Their death is a huge loss to NAF family and indeed the entire nation.

“They will be greatly missed but fondly remembered for their invaluable services to the nation and humanity.”

The CAS also assured the families of the late officers that the service is with them at this time, as well as others both within and outside the country.

Earlier, the Director, NAF Chaplaincy Protestants, Group Captain Dogo Gani, prayed that the remains of the fallen heroes continue to rest in peace.

Gani urged all the NAF personnel as well as the civilian staff of the service to make it a point of duty to pray for the souls of the fallen heroes to rest in the bosom hands of the Almighty God.