Photos as Lawmaker donates food items, others to constituents

The Lawmaker representing Afijio State Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Seyi Adisa, has donated food items to members of his constituency, including widows.

The lawmaker distributed the items on Monday at his constituency office, with members of his constituency in attendance.

Hon. Adisa, who oversaw the distribution of the items, stated that it was part of the end-of-the-year activities aimed at supporting families.

The lawmaker was also joined by his wife, Tolu Adisa, who gave out special packages to a separate set of 100 widows.

He used the opportunity to assure the people of more dividends coming in the new year, adding that his office intends to embark on more people-oriented projects that will improve the standard of living in the constituency.