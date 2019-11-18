The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit have uncovered a lion in the home of an Indian in the state, The PUNCH is reporting.

According to the newspaper, the operatives of the Task Force have been deployed to guard the house for the evacuation of the lion.

The operatives were deployed on Friday.

The Head of the task force, Yinka Egbeyemi, told the newspaper: “The lion was found on No. 229 Muri Okunola Street.

“Our Black Maria and men have been there since Friday.

“They will remove the animal on Monday.

“The Indian man rented the apartment and lied to the owner of the house that he wanted to be staying there.

“He claimed that the house was under renovation and brought the animal there.

“The neighbours saw the thing and that was how we got a petition from them.

“We have sent him a letter that he should come and talk to us.

“So, by tomorrow (Monday), we will like to know how he got the animal.

“He will have to tell us why he is rearing a lion in a city; that is a wild animal and anything can happen.

“So, he may be prosecuted.”