A Task Force on open defecation recently inaugurated on the directives of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has swung into action, arresting some residents who were openly defecating in some parts of the State on Friday.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Aderonke Odeneye, the raids by the task force followed the marching order by the Governor to the team after its inauguration.

Odeneye explained that those apprehended were caught at Ilubirin, some on the Carter Bridge and some at Leventis by Marina, all on the Island.

She explained that the Ministry has also stepped up the rehabilitation of some public toilets that are in bad state across the state.

She added that the Ministry was also in the process of constructing new ones and partnering the private sector in this regard.

She said the State Government was irrevocably committed to stamping out open defecation, which is unacceptable in a Smart city like Lagos.

Odeneye reiterated that this is also in line with Sustainable Development Goal 6, which states: “Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.”

Odeneye said the raids by the Task Force will continue to be a regular exercise across the state.

She appealed to members of the public to desist from open defecation, adding that all those arrested will be prosecuted according to the dictates of the State Environmental Sanitation laws.

