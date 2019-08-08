The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, in the company of the Majority Leader of the Abia State House of Assembly and member representing Obingwa East, Hon. Solomon Akpulonu; the Abia State Commissioner of Police’ the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu; and the Transition Committee Chairman of Obingwa LGA, Chief Chidiebere Ihenyeremadu, visited the widow and mother of the slain okada rider, Chimaobi Nwaogu, in Umuokere-Ngwa in Obingwa LGA. Nwaogu was reportedly shot dead at a Military checkpoint in Aba area of Abia State.