On May 7, Daniel had a chance meeting with Governor Kayode Fayemi because he was chosen to share his desk and lunch with His Excellency at the launch of “Ekiti Kete School Meal”, the State’s Edition of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

While waiting for the meal, the Governor got chatting with Daniel and invited him to visit.

The conversation went thus:

Fayemi: Would you like to come visit me?

Daniel: Yes, but I don’t know your house.

Fayemi: You see that White House on the hill? (Points in the direction of Government House).

Daniel: Yes, but will they let me enter when I come?

Fayemi: I will tell them to let you come in after you fill a form.

Daniel: Okay. I will tell my mummy to bring me on Saturday.

When Daniel got home and told his mum about his new friend’s invitation, she didn’t believe him.

So the Saturday visit never happened.

Last week, Governor Fayemi saw a picture of his meeting with Daniel on social media and recalled his promise to him of a visit.

He directed his aides to bring Daniel for a visit to his office after school.

The surprised boy came with his mum, Oluwatoyin Olutope Adaramodu, and his class teacher, Dupe Adeosun.

It was a fun reunion of friendship formed over Ekiti Kete School Lunch.

Fayemi asked if Daniel would want to be the Governor.

Daniel said yes!

Governor Fayemi walked him to his seat and placed his young friend on it: saying: “Your Excellency sir!

“Hope you will excel in your studies.”

An elated Daniel nodded.

To Daniel’s mum, seeing her child sitting on the Governor’s seat was surreal.

Adaramodu said: “I felt like my son also can be a Governor like him someday.”

For Daniel’s class teacher, meeting the Governor in his office was a dream come true.