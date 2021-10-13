Photos as Gbenga Daniel, Tinubu meet in APC Leader’s home

Former Governor of Ogun State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have met behind closed doors.

The meeting was held on Tuesday evening at the Ikoyi, Lagos State residence of the ex-Lagos State Governor.

Details of the meeting were sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

Daniel, since he defected to the APC, has been in various high-level consultation meetings with leaders across the country.

The relationship between Tinubu and Daniel dates back to decades.

They remained strong allies until 2003 when Daniel contested for the governorship seat in Ogun State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, with Tinubu as Lagos State Governor flying the flag of the defunct Alliance for Democracy.

Daniel has remained active in politics, coordinating the South West campaign for late President Umaru Yar’Adua and later President Goodluck Jonathan.

He contested for the Chairmanship of the PDP in 2017, but later withdrew at the last minute.

He was the Director-General of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign in 2019.

He left to support the gubernatorial bid of Prince Dapo Abiodun as governor of Ogun State in 2019 before finally joining the APC early this year.