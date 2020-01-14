Former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, again showed himself a good host as he had the high and might in the society observe with him his family’s annual thanksgiving and memorial service in honour of his father, His Grace, Most Rev. Abraham Adebola Daniel.

The event took place on January 12, 2020 at Abraham’s Tabernacle (Baptist International Worship Centre), Sagamu.

The entertainment of guests followed at an event centre just opposite the church.

Among those who honoured Daniel, who was joined by his wife, Yeye Funke Daniel, in receiving the guests, were the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; and Odole of Yorubaland, Kensington Adebutu.

This year’s marks the 15th of the annual celebration.