Photos as FRSC Celebrity Special Marshals visit LASUTH for accident victims

As part of its end of year activities, the Celebrity Special Marshals of the Federal Road Safety Corps have visited the Accident Ward of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos State, where it donated many medical wares to the hospital.

Led by its Coordinator, Chris Kehinde Nwandu, the Celebrity Special Marshals stormed the hospital on Saturday morning.

They were received by top officials of the hospital.

Nwandu, popularly known as CKN, told the management team that the gesture was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to assist accident victims at this Yuletide season

He thanked the hospital for the good job it was doing, urging the management and staff not to relent in putting smiles on the faces of accident victims

In her response, the Lead Official of the hospital thanked the Celebrity Marshals for their kind gesture.

He prayed God to replenish their pockets a hundred fold.

Earlier on, the Celebrity Special Marshals has embarked on their End of the Year Patrol, which took them to places such as Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Oba Akran Road and other adjourning roads.