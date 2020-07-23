Late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, has been buried in Abuja.

The country’s first female combat helicopter pilot was buried at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja in the early hours of Thursday.

Among those who attended the burial were her relatives; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; Senior Military Officers; and her course mates in the Military Schools.

Grieving sisters and relations of the first Nigerian female Combat Helicopter Pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, during her burial at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja on Thursday

Siblings of the first Nigerian female Combat Helicopter Pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, perform the ‘dust-to-Dust’ ceremony

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, presents the “National Colour” to representative of the family, Damilola Adegboye

Damilola Adegboye, sister to the first Nigerian female Combat Helicopter Pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, lays the wreath

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, lays the wreath

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, lays the wreath

Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, lays the wreath

Yahaya Bello of Kogi State (L) with the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Photos: Johnson Udeani/NAN.