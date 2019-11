The marriage solemnisation of the son of former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, Tomiwa, and his heartthrob, Oluwakemi, has brought face-to-face his father with his successor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The wedding took place in Lagos.

Many were before the wedding on Saturday of the opinion that Fayose and Fayemi will never see face-to-face over their political differences.

While Fayose is of the Peoples Democratic Party, Fayemi is of the APC and also the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum.