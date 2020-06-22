The Edo State governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress on Monday held across the 18 local government areas of the state peacefully.

Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria who monitored the exercise reported that it witnessed large turnout amidst peaceful process in the centres visited.

The three aspirants who stood for the election were former Deputy Governor, Dr. Pius Odubu; Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu; and Osazee Obaze.

The exercise commenced as early as 8am with accreditation of card carrying party members.

NAN reports that the Governor Hope Uzodima-led primaries committee ensured that APC card carrying members maintained the prescribed physical distancing of maximum 15 members, wearing face masks across the 192 wards of the 18 LGAs.

Some of the wards monitored were Ward 3 in Egor LGA, Auchi Ward 1 to 4 in Etsako West LGA, Ward 7 in Etsako East LGA, Ohuan, Uhi and Isi North in Uhunmwonde LGA, Ward 3 in Egor LGA and Ward 9 in Oredo LGA.

NAN also observed the presence of personnel of the Independent National Electoral Commission monitoring the process with security personnel who stood guard from a distance.

Collation of results is ongoing.