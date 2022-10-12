Photos as dignitaries honour Azuh Amatus at unveiling of new books

Several dignitaries from across all sectors honoured the Publisher of DAYLIGHT Online, Azuh Amatus, at the unveiling of his new books.

Titled: “Famous Faces…Interactions with Nollywood Stars and Stakeholders,” the books were unveiled on Sunday.

Among those who were at the unveiling in Ikoyi, Lagos State were the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso; Bishop Isaac Idahosa, General Overseer, Illumination Assembly and vice presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party for the 2023 elections; Chief Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity; Chief Charles Odunukwe, Chairman/CEO, Colonades Hotels and Resorts; Sir Azuh Arinze, Publisher, Yes International Magazine.

Others included Nollywood stars, Victor Osuagwu and Segun Arinze; On Air Personality, MC Ice Water; Azubike Osumili, MD/CEO, Inspiration FM; Sam Kargbo (SAN); and High Chief Evergreen Jude Ezeobi Onyedum, Onwa/Owelle Mbosi.