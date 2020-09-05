One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari, Hanan, got married to Turad Sha’aban, a close aide of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

The wedding took place on Friday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The ceremony was said to be “strictly private” but was attended by various dignitaries.

Some of the guests at the wedding included the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); his wife, Dolapo; President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; his wife, Bisi; Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote; and First Ladies of various states.

Hanan is a graduate of Photography from Ravensbourne University, England, while the groom had his First Degree and also a Master’s Degree in Finance and Management from the American University of Dubai.

He equally had an MBA from Northampton University, United Kingdom.

Turad is the son of a former lawmaker, Mahmud Sani Sha’aban, who represented Zaria Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007.

Recall that Zahra, the sister of Hanan, got married to Ahmed Indimi, son of oil billionaire, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, at an elaborate ceremony in December 2016.