Photos as Buhari visits Tinubu in London

Photographs have emerged of the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the United Kingdom.

The two leaders of the APC and the country met on Thursday in the home of Tinubu in London, United Kingdom.

The development was also confirmed by the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad.

President Buhari had travelled to the UK on July 26 to take part in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education 2021-2025 and honour a scheduled medical check-up appointment with his doctor.