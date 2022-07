President Muhammadu Buhari held a Town Hall meeting with Nigerians in Portugal.

The Town Hall meeting, held on Wednesday, was part of the State Visit of President Buhari to Portugal.

At the meeting with the President were the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Francesca Agunloye and her children, Francesca, Michelle and Arrabel; and the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who coordinated the meeting.