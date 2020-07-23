Photographs have emerged of President Muhammadu Buhari using a face mask in Mali, where he is on a one-day visit.

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease in Nigeria, President Buhari had not put on a face mask.

According to experts, face masks prevents the spread of COVID-19.

The President’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, had explained the reason for his not spotting one.

In a Twitter message, Onochie explained that expert medical protocol states that there is no need for face mask when in a safe environment.

She tweeted: “PRES @MBuhari IS NOT BREAKING RULES!

”Expert Medical Protocol is that if you are in your safe environment, you don’t need to wear a mask

“Those visiting you MUST wear masks to ensure they leave no droplets in your environment.

“Wearing masks is mostly to protect people around us.”