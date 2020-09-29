Aliyu Abubakar, son of Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is set to marry the daughter of former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, Fatima.

According to available information, Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 election, returned from his home in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for the ceremony on Saturday after nine months outside Nigeria.

The wedding will hold on October 4, 2020 at the residence of the Ribadus in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja by 10am.