Photos as Atiku, Obi storm Ozekhome’s daughter’s wedding

The presidential candidates of the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, were two of the prominent faces at the wedding of the daughter of constitutional lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, over the weekend.

The two, who came second and third in the presidential election, graced the wedding ceremony held in Abuja.

Ozekhome’s daughter, Dr. Ezize Elizabeth, was given out in marriage to her heartthrob, Dr. Steven Oluwadamilola Famure.