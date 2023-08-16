Photos as Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Monday Gift visit Sanwo-Olu

Some of Nigeria’s Super Falcons stars on Tuesday visited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State at the Government House in Marina, Lagos.

The Super Falcons played four matches in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup without recording a loss in regulation time.

They however lost to the Lionesses of England in the Round of 16 via penalties.

Those who visited Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday were Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade and Monday Gift.

They presented jerseys of the Super Falcons and their various clubs to the Governor during the visit.