No fewer than three persons were confirmed dead when armed robbers stormed a bank in Uselu Uku, Delta State.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

According to available information, the armed men made use of dynamites to force their way into the bank.

They engaged the security men on ground in a gun battle, which led to the death of no fewer than three persons.

They were said to have had access to the bank’s vault, fleeing with yet to be confirmed amount of money.

However, their catch was said to be in millions of Naira.