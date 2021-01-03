Photographs have emerged of the visit by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111, to the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade 111, on Saturday.

According to available information, the visit comes about 20 years after the last one by the Alaafin, indicating a truce among the two traditional rulers who are believed to have had a disagreement.

Oba Adeyemi visited with two of his wives, Aya’ba Memunat and Aya’ba Folasade.

They were received in the court of Oba Oyewumi’s wife, Aya’ba Olaronke.

The visit lasted for about 25 minutes from 3:50pm when Oba Adeyemi arrived.