Photos as Air Force jets hit ISWAP terrorists in 20 boats

The Nigerian Air Force component of Operation Hadin Kai has recorded massive gains against terrorists of the Islamic State of West Africa Province.

This development was confirmed in a statement by the spokesman of the Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.

According to Gabkwet in the statement on Saturday, the air component of the force against terrorists in the North East continued its onslaught on terrorist and insurgent targets on islands and localities around the Lake Chad.

He said on receiving credible Intelligence on October 20, 2021 that about 20 boats with suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were converging for a meeting on an Island in the Tumbuns on the Lake Chad and at Malam Fatori, three NAF aircraft under Operation Hadin Kai were scrambled to carry out strikes on the targets.

He added: “Reaching overhead the targets, the pilots observed a gathering of about 20 boats consisting of 5-7 suspected terrorists in each boat.

“Using a mix of bombs and rockets, the 3 aircraft carried out series of strikes and scored devastating hits on the targets leaving some survivors scrambling for their lives.”

Gabkwet said the operation by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai “yet again confirms the high concentration of terrorist and insurgent elements hibernating in the Lake Chad general area.

“Working alongside the Army and Naval components as well as other security agencies under Operation HADIN KAI, the Air Component will continue to sustain its operation until the area is rid of all terrorists and insurgents.”