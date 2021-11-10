Photos as Abuja church celebrates cultural day, Igbo chiefs attend

St. Christopher Catholic Church, Games Village, Abuja celebrated its Igbo Cultural day in grand style as High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu, Agbalanze Onyekachukwu na Ozubulu, and few others attended.

It was a spectacle to behold as the Igbo in Abuja last week turned out in large number to mark the Igbo Cultural Day.

The convergence of Igbo communities in the church premises to celebrate this year’s Igbo Day was a colourful event targeted at showcasing the cultural ingenuity of Ndigbo to the world.

Dignitaries from wide and near graced the momentous event, which historically has been one of the most consistent and colourful of all cultural outings in Abuja.

One of the notable dignitaries was Ifekudu, the Managing Director and CEO of Diamond Leeds Limited.

He observed that the event has as part of its objectives to build bridges of national unity and create a culture of peace amongst Igbo diverse interests and groups in Abuja and beyond.

It also aims at creating a platform for the creation of formidable networks, harmonious relationships and good neighbourliness among Ndi’Igbo and their host communities globally.

The event also serves as a means of developing opportunities for the youths to learn and practice Igbo culture and values.

This is in addition to encouraging philanthropy and reward those who distinguished themselves locally and internationally through awards and motivate them to do more.

Ifekudu said: “Some of the objectives include the need to build latent talents and brainstorm for the development of Ndi’Igbo in Abuja and to sustain the germane Igbo day cultural history and memorials.”

The carnival-like event featured music, arts and culture with the sole aim of promoting the cultural heritage of Igbo.