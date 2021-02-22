Photographs of the 53 passengers kidnapped by gunmen from the bus of the Niger State Transport Authority as they arrived the Niger State Government House have emerged.

The passengers, kidnapped last week, were received by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello at about 11:35pm on Sunday.

The passengers were seized by armed bandits in Rijau area of the state on February 14.

The passengers were on their way to Minna, but were intercepted at Kundu Village on Minna-Tegina Road in Rafi Local Government Area.



The governor said the victims were released by their abductors after thorough negotiations and consultations between the government and the suspected bandits.