Not less than 29 private jets and five helicopters conveyed political bigwigs, business leaders and captains of industries to honour the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, as he celebrated 10th year remembrance of his father, Chief Johnson Uzor Nesiegbe Kalu, who passed on to eternal glory in 2010.

The grand event, which held on Sunday, was celebrated at Camp Neya, the Igbere, country home of the Senate Chief Whip.

The successful and colourful event had in attendance the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan; Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr Dave Umahi; Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma; Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu; and Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Dr. Uche Ogah.

Others included former Governor of Abia State and representative of Abia Central Senatorial District, Senator T. A Orji; former Managing Director of defunct Diamond Bank, Dr. Alex Otti; former President of the Senate, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Deputy Whip of the House Of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejiocha; Spokesperson of the House Of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu; former Chief of Army Staff, General Azubuike Ihejirika; and Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje.

There were also several other political leaders, businessmen and captains of industries and renowned academicians.

Five Helicopters landed in Igbere Secondary School, while more that 29 private jets landed at Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri, Imo State and Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The occasion, which was well attended, was COVID-19 compliant as more than 8,000 guests were given reception at different reception venues in Igbere.

Several artists and dance groups were also present to entertain the guests

The height of the event was when traditional rulers of Igbere conferred on the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, the chieftaincy title of Nwannedinamba of Igbere.