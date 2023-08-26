Photos: Adigwe anchors literary event with Nigerian comedian, Ono Baba, in attendance

Photographs have emerged of a literary event anchored by a culture and literary enthusiast, Edward Adigwe, at Amadeus.
The event, which was graced by several prominent arts and culture enthusiasts, also featured Nigerian comedian, Omobaba.
Also Read:
- Minister of Justice says Tinubu’s reforms genuine, in nation’s best interest
- Ebonyi Dialogue: WFI, CIRDDOC secure stakeholders’ commitment in implementing nutrition, AYFHS policies in 2 LGAs
- Anambra pastor kills self after lover jilted him
- Tinubu tasks US envoy on deepening cooperation, defence of democracy in West Africa
- Top 5 features you need to experience on Spotify
Adigwe is a well known lover of literary works.