The May 31 sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra received total compliance in most parts of the South East.

In Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, people were seen relaxing on tarred streets and roads because there was totally no vehicular movement.

In spite of Governor David Umahi’s earlier warning in a Statewide broadcast on Saturday that any trader who failed to open his shop at the Ebonyi International Market would forfeit such shop to government, the market was not opened for business.

Our reporter, who toured the market, reports that there was no trading in all the sections of the market as all the shops were under lock.

There was also total absence of foodstuff dealers, buyers and other petty traders who often thronged the market.

Market workers and toll agents always at the gates were not seen at their duty posts.

Across the State Capital and its environ, the streets were totally deserted.

There was no vehicular or human traffic noticed on any of the major roads.

Along the streets, however, people were seen peeping through their gates and windows with fear registered in their faces, with few others discuss in small groups in front of their houses.

Activities in both private and public offices and institutions were totally paralysed, including the Government House, schools, hospitals, fuel stations and street shops.

Our Reporter, who also toured round most public institutions within the State, reports that only less than a handful of workers showed presence in some public offices and left.

A nurse who spoke to our correspondent at the popular Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, under condition of anonymity, said she was only able to come to the office because she resides very close to the hospital.

She said: “If you want to see the Doctor, please come tomorrow.

“We are not working today.

“You can see that there are no workers in the hospital.

“I just sneaked in amidst trembling fear in my heart from my house because I am living very close here.

“People are afraid to come out.

“Moreover, there are no means of transport to work as the roads are totally deserted.

“I even wonder how you people got to this place.”

Meanwhile, there was not much security presence on the roads and streets.

Few private vehicles and pedestrians were occasionally seen on the roads within the State capital.

They were neither intercepted nor molested by anyone.