News

Photos: 50th birthday of Governor Seyi Makinde’s wife

By No Comments2 Mins Read
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (left) his wife and the celebrant, Tamunominini (middle) with the people with disabilities at Oluyole Cheshire Home, Ibadan during the 50th birthday of the governor’s wife. PHOTO: Oyo Gov’s Media Unit.
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (middle); his wife and the celebrant, Tamunominini (third right); their children, Feyi (third left); Tayo (second right) with the people with disabilities at Oluyole Cheshire Home, Ibadan cutting the cake during the 50th birthday of the governor wife. PHOTO: Oyo Gov’s Media Unit.
From left, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; his wife and the celebrant, Tamunominini; their children, Tayo and Feyi during the 50th birthday of the governor wife held at Cathedral of St. Peter, Aremo, Ibadan. PHOTO: Oyo Gov’s Media Unit.
