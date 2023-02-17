Photographer says Ramos apologised for post-game push

Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos has apologised to a German photographer after pushing him following their 1-0 UEFA Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich.

The photographer, Markus Gilliar, disclosed on Thursday that Ramos had sent him a message via Instagram.

Videos on social media showed that Ramos came into slight contact with the shoulder of a photographer, whom he then shoved away forcefully.

This happened as PSG players thanked fans for their support in front of a stand after Tuesday’s home game in Paris.

Gilliar had said after the incident: “It was nothing. If anything, I brushed him slightly. Then he came for me out of nowhere. I was shocked.”

